Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on Dec. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education is allowing its local officials to suspend classes and other teaching-related activities amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, an education official said Thursday.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, the agency authorized its regional offices and school division offices to suspend classes this month based on their reliable assessment of health status of their teachers and learners, and the prevailing COVID-19 risk classification of their locality.

"The ROs/SDOs shall decide on the specific dates and number of days for the suspension of classes as long as the period of class suspension does not exceed 2 weeks in order to avoid a prolonged disruption in the current school calendar," the memorandum read.

Several groups have called for "health breaks" in public schools, saying many educators and students have gotten sick showing either flu-like symptoms or those of COVID-19.

"Mahirap gawin na nationwide ito sapagkat this will seriously affect [our learning process and school calendars]," Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan told TeleRadyo in an interview Thursday.

READ: DepEd urges Regional Offices (RO) and/or Schools Division Offices (SDO) "to exercise discretion in suspending classes and other teaching-related activities" amid the rise in COVID cases @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Tn4uSqUXQ9 — Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) January 13, 2022

According to DepEd, all synchronous and asynchronous classes shall be put on hold while submission of academic requirements and conduct of other teaching-related activities must be moved to a later date during the suspension of classes.

For late submission of requirements, accommodations must be afforded for those with valid reasons, it added.

DepEd said ROs/SDOs must ensure that the number of school days in the current school year remains in accordance with Republic Act 11480, which amends Section 3 of RA 7797 also known as “An act to lengthen the school calendar from 200 days to not more than 220 class days.”

The agency reiterated its policy on academic ease "to ensure flexibility in the teaching-learning process amid the pandemic by recalibrating the strategy of assigning teaching responsibilities and learning activities in order to safeguard the well-being of both teachers and learners."

For private schools, the DepEd said they may exercise their own discretion to suspend classes and K to 12 learning activities "when COVID-19 risks in their respective areas are high."

"All DepEd personnel, teachers and learners are highly encouraged to remain vigilant, observe health and safety protocols and follow IATF guidelines," the agency said.

"Everyone is also enjoined to pray for the immediate and complete recovery of those who have contracted COVID-19 and other similar illnesses."