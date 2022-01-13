Alexander Madrigal, 12, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a booster clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 9, 2022. Hannah Beier, Reuters

MANILA - Pfizer is "working hard" to immediately deliver COVID-19 jabs for 5 to 11 years old to the Philippines by next week, the third week of January, the Philippines' envoy to the US said Thursday.

The Philippines ordered some 10 million doses of the vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said.

"We just had a meeting the other day with Pfizer together with Sec [Carlito] Galvez, we discussed the possibility of this being delivered earlier. Pfizer’s working hard in getting this to the Philippines by the 3rd week of this month and hopefully more by February," he told ANC's Headstart.

The US has donated some 25 million to 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Romualdez said.

Meantime, the US visas of "at least 130,000" Filipino health workers are pending as the nation faces one of its worst surges, according to Romualdez.

"The demand for healthcare workers is very, very high that’s why our nurses association here already asked us to help on getting their visas, probably at least 130,000 visa or healthworkers are pending right now to come to the US," he said.