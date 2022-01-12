People walk past an advertising board promoting a COVID-19 testing service at a private medical center along Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City on Jan. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Twenty-eight more areas will be upgraded to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 starting later this week, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as the Philippines battled another wave of coronavirus infections.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 placed the following areas under Alert 3, effective this Friday until Jan. 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

LUZON

Benguet, Kalinga and Abra in the Cordillera Administrative Region

La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan in Region 1

Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and Quirino in Region 2

Nueva Ecija and Tarlac in Region 3

Quezon Province in Region 4-A

Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro in Region 4-B

Camarines Sur and Albay in Region 5

VISAYAS

Bacolod City, Aklan, Capiz and Antique in Region 6

Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7

Tacloban City in Region 8

MINDANAO

Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10

Davao City in Region 11

Butuan City and Agusan del Sur in CARAGA

Cotabato City in BARMM

"All other provinces and cities not mentioned shall remain under their current alert level classification," said Nograles.

Metro Manila and several other areas are under Alert 3 at least until Jan. 15.

Alert Level 3 bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity.

The following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals, authorities earlier said.

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

Religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios, non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production

The Philippines this week breached the 3-million mark for overall COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country logged its highest number of active cases so far as it also announced 32,246 new COVID-19 cases, data from the health department showed.