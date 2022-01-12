Home  >  News

28 more areas elevated to COVID-19 Alert 3 from Friday

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 07:02 PM


People walk past an advertising board promoting a COVID-19 testing service at a private medical center along Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City on Jan. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Twenty-eight more areas will be upgraded to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 starting later this week, Malacañang said on Wednesday, as the Philippines battled another wave of coronavirus infections.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 placed the following areas under Alert 3, effective this Friday until Jan. 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

LUZON

  • Benguet, Kalinga and Abra in the Cordillera Administrative Region
  • La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan in Region 1
  • Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and Quirino in Region 2
  • Nueva Ecija and Tarlac in Region 3
  • Quezon Province in Region 4-A
  • Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro in Region 4-B
  • Camarines Sur and Albay in Region 5

VISAYAS

  • Bacolod City, Aklan, Capiz and Antique in Region 6
  • Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7
  • Tacloban City in Region 8

MINDANAO

  • Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10
  • Davao City in Region 11
  • Butuan City and Agusan del Sur in CARAGA
  • Cotabato City in BARMM

"All other provinces and cities not mentioned shall remain under their current alert level classification," said Nograles.

Metro Manila and several other areas are under Alert 3 at least until Jan. 15.

Alert Level 3 bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity.

The following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals, authorities earlier said.

  • Amusement parks
  • Recreational venues
  • Religious gatherings
  • Licensure exams
  • Dine-in services
  • Personal care services
  • Fitness studios, non-contact sports
  • Film, music, TV production

The Philippines this week breached the 3-million mark for overall COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the country logged its highest number of active cases so far as it also announced 32,246 new COVID-19 cases, data from the health department showed.

