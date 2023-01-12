MANILA – The Supreme Court has upheld the plebiscite that sought the inclusion of Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a unanimous vote by the SC En Banc, the high court dismissed the petition questioning the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the conduct of the plebiscite, and the incorporation of Cotabato City in BARMM.

During the crucial 2019 plebiscite, more than 38,000 voted for the inclusion of Cotabato City which is considered the "crown jewel" of the new Bangsamoro region for its long and colorful history.

SC decided that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) complied with the requirements of the organic law in conducting a plebiscite and the high court will not interfere if there is no grave abuse of discretion.

The SC also ruled that the petitioners failed to substantiate their allegations of fraud in the plebiscite.

“The mere allegation that the inclusion of Cotabato City in the newly-formed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was not the true intention of the voters of Cotabato City will not persuade this Court to overturn the actions of the Commission on Elections,” the SC said in its decision.

During the session opening of the transition authority parliament in September 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed his government's commitment to the peace process in the Bangsamoro region as he urged the parliament to pass "crucial legislations" such as taxation.