Bangsamoro official 'optimistic' on BARMM's future

MANILA — An official of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is optimistic of the region's future under the incoming Marcos Jr. administration.

In his speech during the 4th regular session of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said he hopes President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will uphold the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

He expects that with Marcos Jr.'s' call for unity, the successful and complete implementation of the Bangsamoro peace process will continue to be a priority under his administration.

"We are optimistic that the incoming administration will continue the gains of the Bangsamoro Peace Process, including the transition period. Still, aspects of the peace process need to be realized or completed. Implementing the socio-economic component of the decommissioning process, disbandment of private armed groups, and other essential parts of the normalization process would help transform the conflict-affected areas of our homeland into peaceful and productive communities," Ebrahim said.

"Rest assured that there will be a strong support and collaboration from the Bangsamoro and the MILF, especially in this regard, t o sustain the peace in our homeland," he added.

In the same speech, Ebrahim also discussed the BARMM government's accomplishments since it was first formed in 2019, including the reduction of poverty in the region and the reopening its tourism.

"Granting there are areas where we could have done better or done things differently, but remember that serving the Bangsamoro does not stop here. Continue to serve through your ways, big or small, directly or indirectly. Continue to be an agent of peace that you have always been, address the social injustices and make the dreams of aspirations of the Bangsamoro in life reality," Ebrahim said.

BARMM's transition period was extended for another 3 years after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11593 on October 28, 2021. The law rescheduled the regional parliamentary elections in BARMM to 2025.

