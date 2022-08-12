Marcos taps new Bangsamoro Transition Authority members

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen the new members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) who will serve until 2025, it announced on Friday.

The interim regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) consists of 80 members, 41 of whom came from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) while 39 came from the Philippine government, according to a Bangsamoro government statement.

Ahod Balawag Ebrahim remained as BTA's interim chief minister, the Bangsamoro government said.

BTA also has representatives from the following provinces and sectors:

Maguindanao

Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Sulu

Basilan

Tawi-Tawi

North Cotabato

indigenous peoples who are not Moro

Kalagan or Kagan community in Davao Oriental

Christian or settler communities in Davao City and Cotabato City

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez told Palace reporters Marcos led the oath taking earlier in the day. An Instagram story of Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos also showed a sneak peek of the event in Malacañang.

The oath taking was witnessed by Gustavo Gonzales, the United Nations' resident coordinator, Rodriguez noted.

"The majority of their workforce is comprised of lawyers, lawyer-certified public accountants, engineers, teachers, doctors, architects, media practitioners, politicians, former elected officials at the local levels, and government bureaucrats," the statement read.

"The composition of the 41 MILF members is a product of a consultative process carried out by MILF through an internal review and vetting process," it added.

The BTA is mandated to address peace and security concerns, social problems, boost economic activity, and keep the stability "between ethnic clans and economic classes" in the region.

BARMM's transition period was extended for another 3 years after former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11593 on October 28, 2021.

The law rescheduled the regional parliamentary elections in BARMM to 2025.

