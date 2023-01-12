

MANILA — Heavy downpours triggered flooding in parts of Bohol and Negros Oriental on Thursday.

Some 278 families in Bohol were forced to evacuate as several major rivers overflowed, according to the province’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Anthony Damalerio.

Bohol's Loboc River reached its critical level at 2 a.m.

“It is now 100 meters above sea level which calls for a forced evacuation,” Laboc Mayor Raymond Jala said, adding that residents in Barangay Valladolid were severely affected.

Over in Inabanga town, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) accounted for 245 families spread out in 6 evacuation centers.

“We had to gather and collect the evacuees from their homes since the Malinao Dam is in Critical level already,” MDRRMO head Maria Socajel said.

The Capayas Dam and Ilaya Reservoir in Ubay town also reached their critical levels on Wednesday afternooon.

Even the highest waterfall in the province, Can-umantad falls in Candijay town, swelled and overflowed, causing floods in nearby areas.

Landslides also hit Barangay Cambane and Canawa in Candijay.

Meanwhile in Negros Oriental, several homes were flooded in Tanjay City on Wednesday night after the Tanjay River swelled, police said.

As of Thursday morning, the river was still at critical level.

Xhian Delmar, who shared photos of the flood in Sitio Buyao, Barangay Tugas in the same city, said the water was knee to waist deep.

“It keeps on raining and the water has not subsided yet,” he said in a message.

Floods also crept inside homes and swamped farmlands in Sitio Asotes, Polo on Thursday morning.

The city has yet to assess the damage from the rains brought by a low pressure area.

The LPA was spotted 355 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 345 kilometers east of Butuan City at 11 a.m., the state weather forecaster said.

PAGASA said the LPA, together with the shear line, is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Negros Occidental.



Light to moderate with at times heavy rains would also be experienced in the Caraga region, Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Western Visayas.

