MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) and a shear line will continue to bring rains to large swaths of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

According to state meteorologists, the LPA was last seen 380 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

A shear line is also affecting the weather in Southern Luzon and Visayas..

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands due to the LPA and the shear line.

This means flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible in these areas, said PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are also possible over Bicol Region, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao due to the LPA and shear line. Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains may happen in these areas.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA may face cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

--TeleRadyo, 12 January 2022