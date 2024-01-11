SMNI seeks more details on alleged violations

MANILA — Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) asked the telecoms regulator on Thursday to detail and show documentary proof of the violations supposedly committed by the broadcast network, which led to its 30-day suspension.



“It is respectfully prayed that this Honorable Office specify and detail the violations of the Certificate of Public Convenience of the respondent and attach the documentary evidence as proof thereof, in accordance with the Rules of Court,” SMNI’s motion for bill of particulars stated.



In a statement, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) confirmed receipt of SMNI’s motion and its previous bid for three NTC members to inhibit themselves from further acting on the case. The regulator said it would rule on the motions with fairness and objectivity.



“The NTC is objectively studying respondent Swara Sug/SMNI’s aforementioned motions, and shall proceed to consider and resolve the same in adherence to the provisions of NTC’s rules of procedure and tenets of fair play and due process,” the regulator said.



Last December, the NTC issued a 30-day suspension order against SMNI, based on a resolution of the House of Representatives accusing the network of violating certain provisions of its franchise.

In its hearings, the House found that the network allegedly violated its franchise thrice with its alleged failure to obtain congressional consent for the change of ownership of its shares of stock, alleged failure to distribute 30 percent of its ownership to the public, and failure to fulfill its responsibility to the public when it supposedly spread misinformation and threats.

SMNI denied violating its franchise, adding that if there were violations, the network should be given a chance to rectify them.



The NTC also previously issued a show cause order asking SMNI to explain within 15 days “why it should not be administratively sanctioned for alleged violation of the condition of its authorities to comply with all the laws, rules and regulations of the land".



MTRCB



SMNI also asked the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to reconsider its suspension order on two of the broadcast network’s shows, citing freedom of expression and due process of law.



“It is respectfully prayed of this Honorable Office that the decision dated 04 January 2024 be reconsidered and set aside, and that the suspension for a period of twenty-eight days inclusive of the fourteen-day preventive suspension period be lifted,” SMNI said in a motion for reconsideration filed on Thursday.



The MTRCB issued the 28-day suspension on "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" for airing unverified information regarding the supposed travel fund of House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged utterance of threats.



RELATED VIDEO