SMNI anchors Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has issued a preventive suspension on two shows on Sonshine Media Network International for 14 days after a review and investigation into alleged violations in their content.

In a release, MTRCB said the shows "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" were suspended effective December 18 "to prevent further violations or protect the interest and welfare of the public."

The two shows and the network that airs them have been the focus of hearings at the House of Representatives into potential franchise violations, including the broadcast of false and defamatory content.

The hearings were prompted by assertions made on the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" show that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez supposedly has a travel budget of P1.8 billion, a claim that the House has rejected and that SMNI host Jeffrey Celiz has admitted was wrong.

Hearings have also touched on an alleged threat that former President Rodrigo Duterte made on his "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" show against ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and on repeated incidents of SMNI hosts labeling activists, human rights workers and political figures as rebels and terrorists.

The MTRCB said it reviewed the October 10 and November 15 episodes of "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" and the November 30 episode of "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" and called for meeting with SMNI on December 7.

"Upon careful review and consideration of recent events and complaints received by the Board, it was found that certain aspects of the abovementioned programs may have violated the established guidelines and standards set by Presidential Decree No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing broadcasting content," MTRCB said.

PD 1986 is the MTRCB charter and gives it the power to regulate content "with a dangerous tendency to encourage the commission of violence or of a wrong or crime" or "which are libelous or defamatory to the good name and reputation of any person."

MTRCB said that its mandate includes approving and disapproving television programs "that may be objectionable, including those undermining faith in the government or authorities, and being libelous or defamatory" and to issue a preventive suspension to prevent further violations."

The board said that the 14-day suspension is meant to address concerns and ensure compliance with broadcasting standards, "during which SMNI is expected to address and rectify the identified issues."