Another activist files complaint vs Badoy, Celis over red tagging

Teddy Casiño speaks during a press conference against the Maharlika Investment Fund, in Quezon City on June 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Activist Teddy Casiño on Monday filed a civil suit against Lorraine Badoy-Partosa and Jeffrey Celiz, accusing them of persistent false accusations linking him to terrorism and rebellion.

"Walang katotohanan lahat 'yan at ginagawa nila ito para ako siraan at siraan ang aking paniniwala, 'yung aking organisasyon, 'yung aking pamilya para ako ay tumahimik," Casiño said



Casiño alleged that since 2020, the duo, supported by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), has been spreading lies and hate, damaging his reputation and causing distress.

Casiño emphasized the need to halt such actions not just for himself but for activists and citizens facing similar victimization by entities like SMNI and the NTF-ELCAC.



This is the third case filed against Celiz and Badoy.

Carol and Atom Araullo both filed a similar case last September.



Badoy is set to give her text statement later.

RELATED VIDEO