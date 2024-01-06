Duterte wants talks with Marcos Jr. on SMNI

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he would like to talk indirectly to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on investigations into Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Duterte, in a press conference with Davao media, said that televangelist Apollo Quiboloy did not ask him to intervene on the issue.

He said his program, "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa", has been affected.

"Ang ako lang concern karon (Ang concern ko lang ngayon) is to help my friend, si Pastor, kay sa tinuod lang (dahil sa totoo lang), kining NTC ba, wala man sila'y nakit-an (wala naman silang nakita)... they have not come up even an allegation of any wrongdoing," Duterte claimed.

Last December, the NTC issued a 30-day suspension order against SMNI, based on a resolution of the House of Representatives accusing SMNI of violating certain provisions of its franchise.

The lower house, in its hearings, found that the network violated its franchise thrice with its alleged failure to obtain congressional consent for the change of ownership of its shares of stock, alleged failure to distribute 30 percent of its ownership to the public, and failure to fulfill its responsibility to the public when it allegedly spread misinformation and threats. SMNI’s camp previously denied violating its franchise, adding that if there were indeed violations, the network should be given a chance to rectify it.

The NTC also issued a show cause order asking SMNI to explain within 15 days “why it should not be administratively sanctioned for alleged violation of the condition of its authorities to comply with all the laws, rules and regulations of the land".

Meanwhile, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has issued a preventive suspension on two shows on Sonshine Media Network International for 14 days after a review and investigation into alleged violations in their content.

MTRCB said the shows "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" were suspended effective December 18 "to prevent further violations or protect the interest and welfare of the public."

The two shows and the network that airs them have been the focus of hearings at the House of Representatives into potential franchise violations, including the broadcast of false and defamatory content.

"Ang Sonshine has always been careful. Ug nganong na-ingon ana, wala lang pud ko mo. I'm just biding my time. One of these days siguro, I'll come up with a statement, not necessarily defending Pastor Quiboloy, but just to say something about the way things are, and it would mean Pastor Quiboloy, or anybody for that matter," Duterte claimed.

"Wala ko'y nakit-an nga naay gisunod nga hustong procedure. Wala akong nakitang procedure na tama na sinunod," he added. ""Kasi nadali yung aking, Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa. Gisali ko na lang yung sa akin."

"I do not want confront the president, but rather, I'd like to talk to him indirectly kung bakit ganoon," Duterte said. "As far as I am concerned, I have not crucified him, not even criticize him severely, maybe commented on the directions of the government. Yun lang naman."

"Ako naman sa Gikan sa Masa, I don't know if I strayed along the courteous path, hindi correct. I cannot remember criticizing severely anybody there in government." - report from Hernel Tocmo

