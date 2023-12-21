Home > News NTC slaps 30-day suspension on SMNI ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The broadcast operations of the controversial Philippine TV network SMNI are suspended by the country’s telecoms regulator for alleged franchise violations. The decision is opposed by a senator who believes the network was not given due process. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight SMNI NTC franchise