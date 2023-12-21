Home  >  News

NTC slaps 30-day suspension on SMNI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2023 11:22 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The broadcast operations of the controversial Philippine TV network SMNI are suspended by the country’s telecoms regulator for alleged franchise violations. 

The decision is opposed by a senator who believes the network was not given due process. 

—The World Tonight, ANC, December 21, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   SMNI   NTC   franchise  