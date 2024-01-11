Germany promises more drones for PH Coast Guard

MANILA — Germany has committed to increase its support for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) by providing more drones and training for personnel, said PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan on Thursday after meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Bearbock paid a courtesy visit to the PCG headquarters to inspect the two drones and other equipment Germany donated to the Philippines last year. She even tried flying one of the drones.

Germany could bring in "around four or more" drones, PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said, adding that delivery is still being finalized.

In 2022, Germany gave the PCG 2 drones which are currently being used as training drones, he said.

Gavan added that when the additional drones from Germany arrive, they may be used in their operations in the West Philippine Sea.

Gavan said Germany’s support means a lot especially amid China’s continued aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

“Importante sa atin na kasama natin yung mga malalaking ekonomiya na magbigay sa atin ng suporta upang ma-maintain natin yung rules-based and peaceful order para sa kapayapaan ng buong mundo,” said Gavan.

Gavan said there were no discussions on possible joint maritime patrols between the Philippines and Germany.

“Walang ganung napag-usapan sa ngayon. Although hindi naman natin dini-discount. Siguro in the future baka may mapag-usapang ganun,” he said.

Manila and Beijing last traded accusations over a ship collision near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea which saw tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.