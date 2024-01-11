German foreign minister calls for rules-based order in West PH Sea

MANILA - German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her support for the Philippines in its push for a rules-based order in the West Philippine Sea.



Baerbock is in the Philippines for the first time which coincidentally marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is in the Philippines for an official travel, expresses concern over the situation in the West Philippine Sea where China has used lasers and water cannons against Philippine vessels.



In a press conference in Makati, she said that tensions in the West Philippine Sea are a cause for concern.



She cited incidents of collision, and the Chinese Coast Guard using lasers and water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels.



“Such risky maneuvers violate the rights and opportunities for economic development of your own country,” Baerbock said. “They also call into question the freedom of navigation that is enshrined in international law affecting all countries worldwide.”



“Regarding China’s claims for extensive maritime areas in the South China Sea and you mentioned this already, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea speaks a clear language. As you have also mentioned before, the ruling of the Arbitral Tribunal has already been crystal clear in 2016, such claims are not covered by international law.”



“We take a clear stance on exclusive economic zones for each and every individual country,” she added.



According to Baerbock, they are committed to expanding training programs for the Philippine Coast Guard and are engaged in capacity building initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Germany is already engaged in the framework of our capacity building initiative in the Indo-Pacific with reconnaissance drones in the coastal area and I'm delighted that we want to continue this cooperation in the coastal area not only with regard with traditional drones, but also when it comes to training and regional cooperation,” Baerbock noted.



As she emphasized the need to stand up for clear rules and order, she also mentioned the importance of setting up mechanisms that will solve the tensions in a peaceful way.



She referred to international law as the best protection of anyone.



Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo agreed.



“I think the key areas where we feel the best cooperation could be made is really to create greater awareness in the international community of the importance of the rule of law, the maintenance of international law and the importance of rule of law in ensuring peace and stability in the region and in the world as a whole,” Manalo pointed out.



TRADE, SKILLED LABOR, CLIMATE PROTECTION



Baerbock also talked about trade between Germany and the Philippines.



She said the deepened cooperation in the renewable energy sector between the two countries is of high importance.



She hopes that talks about a free trade agreement can be resumed.



The 43-year-old German leader also said she is grateful to Filipinos who work in Germany, especially those in the health sector.



She said the exchange of teaching methods of partner universities of both countries is vital and beneficial.



As for climate protection, Baerbock mentioned that Germany has allotted 62 million euros for various environmental projects in the Philippines.



Manalo thanked Baerbock and underscored the valuable partnership with Germany on different fronts.



“We think we can work together since we share so many common positions in so many areas whether it be here or in the Middle East or in other parts of the world. So I think that is already the strong foundation and that’s why we look forward to maybe not even another 70 years of cooperation but even more years after that,” Manalo said.