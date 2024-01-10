President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang Palace, in Manila on January 10, 2024. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday sought President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “support” for the Philippines to procure anti-submarine aircraft from Indonesia.

“I also seek Your Excellency’s support related to the purchase of anti-submarine warfare aircrafts for the Philippine Navy from Indonesia,” Widodo told Marcos Jr. during their bilateral meeting in Malacañang.

Widodo did not give details as to the model and price of the military equipment Indonesia hoped to sell to the Philippines.

In 2023, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it would deploy an anti-submarine helicopter in the West Philippine Sea as maritime tensions continue to broil between the Philippines and China.

The AFP has procured two anti-submarine helicopters from United Kingdom, including an AW159 Wildcat chopper, which can detect and strike any submarine illegally entering Philippine waters.

The Philippines plans to procure four more anti-submarine choppers in the coming years, AFP officials had said.

Malacañang has yet to release Marcos Jr.’s response to Widodo’s proposal.

Widodo also urged the Philippines to further strengthen its partnerships with Indonesia, especially in the fields of security and economy.

“I’m delighted about positive progress about the implementation of our 2 countries’ action plan which needs to be followed up with concrete steps to strengthen collaboration especially in 2 areas of cooperation,” the Indonesian president said.

“I welcome the strengthening of cooperation on border security including on joint patrols, but there are many things still to be improved,” he said, noting that he hopes more agreements on border crossing and joint patrols can be signed.

“Separation of continental boundaries need to be pushed,” he added.

Indonesia is also “committed to keep market access open for Philippines’ agriculture commodities,” Widodo said.

As of 2021, bilateral trade between the two countries is at $9.5 billion, with Indonesian exports amounting to $8.6 billion, and imports from the Philippines pegged at $1.2 billion, Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines Agus Widjojo earlier said.

Marcos Jr. said the “continuing and flourishing bilateral ties” between the Philippines and Indonesia has allowed the two countries to “forge new partnerships such as collaboration in new areas of cooperation in renewable energy, creative economy, infrastructure development and other industrial development that have risen as opportunities for both our countries.”

“Indonesia continues to be one of our closest friends and regional partners,” Marcos Jr. said.

“As neighbors we must remain united in addressing challenges that the region now faces,” he told Widodo.

The Filipino leader concluded his statement by congratulating Widodo — who is set to finish 2 terms as president this year — for his “visionary leadership” and his “commitment to promoting and enhancing the close ties between the Philippines and Indonesia.”