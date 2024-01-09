Joko Widodo arrives in Manila for 3-day official visit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Manila on Tuesday for a 3-day official visit as the Philippines and Southeast Asia’s largest economy gear up to mark the 75th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations this year.

Widodo landed at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City minutes past 8 p.m. aboard an Indonesian-flagged plane.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., along with other Philippine officials, greeted the Indonesian leader upon his disembarkation from the plane.

Widodo is scheduled to travel to Malacañang on January 10 for a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The two presidents’ meeting "is anticipated to take stock of the progress in Philippines-Indonesia relations," the Presidential Communications Office said in an earlier statement.

"The two leaders are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening and expanding Philippines-Indonesia ties, especially as the two countries will celebrate their 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations in November 2024," the statement read.

Ahead of Widodo’s arrival, Philippine and Indonesian foreign ministers inked a deal to further strengthen the ties between the two countries through economic partnerships, and cooperation in resolving regional issues including woes in the South China Sea.

Widodo’s official visit comes about a year and a half since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to Jakarta for a similar function.

During Marcos’ state visit in Indonesia in 2022, Manila and Jakarta signed agreements on defense and culture, and also discussed an executive clemency request for Filipina death row convict Mary Jane Veloso.