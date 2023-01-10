Ex-DND chief resigned after seeing AFP movement on social media

DND Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. attends the House Committee on National Defense and Security on November 14, 2022 convened for its organizational meeting and approval of the Committee Rules of Procedure for the 19th Congress. Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — Former acting defense secretary Jose Faustino, Jr. resigned from his post after only knowing about the leadership change in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) only in the news and social media, he said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Faustino, a retired general and a senior undersecretary in the DND, described in length how the armed forces is a well-respected institution and its personnel a disciplined one following the developments.

This was why he "cannot allow the AFP’s reputation to be tarnished, maligned, or politicized." The AFP is an attached agency of the DND.

"With the utmost respect, I submitted my irrevocable letter of resignation to the President, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., on Friday, January 6, 2023, after learning only from news and social media reports that an oath of office of the new Chief of Staff, AFP had taken place at Malacañang," said Faustino.

"I assure everyone that I will always hold the AFP in high esteem, which its men and women have painstakingly earned," he added.

"Our dedicated and indomitable soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines value above all honor, service, and patriotism – these are the ideals that we live and die for, if need be."

The former official thanked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for the opportunity he gave him to serve as an officer-in-charge of the defense agency.

Faustino's resignation was only confirmed by the Palace on Monday, following the announcement of Carlito Galvez as the new defense chief.

Defense spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong earlier in the day said that operations at in his agency remain normal despite the sudden change of leadership.

“Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang operations. You’ll see here, everything is still running. Nagtataka nga kami na noong Saturday why that bit of news surfaced pero normal naman kami dito at hindi naapektuhan,” Andolong said.

-- with a report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

