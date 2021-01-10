Flight attendant Dacera laid to rest

Inilibing na ngayong araw ng Linggo sa General Santos City ang mga labi ni Christine Dacera, ang namatay na flight attendant noong New Year's Day sa loob ng isang Makati City hotel. Inaalam pa ng awtoridad kung may foul play sa kaniyang pagkamatay. Kuha ni Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Flight attendant Christine Dacera, whose death on New Year's Day remains a puzzle to authorities, was laid to rest on Sunday morning in General Santos City.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub in a Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying.

Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center but she was declared dead on arrival.

An initial medico-legal report concluded that the cause of death was “consistent with ruptured aortic aneurysm," but the Makati police later said it was a rape-slay case.

The Makati City Prosecutor has since referred the case for further investigation and ordered the release of 3 suspects in Dacera's death.

The men implicated in the death of Dacera had already denied they had something to do with their friend’s death, and appealed to lawmakers to recall the bounty placed on their heads as they vowed to respond to the rape complaint filed against them.

The Metro Manila Police is working to identify the group in the second hotel room that Dacera visited prior to her death, according to its spokesperson Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson.

"Continuous pa rin po ang ginagawa natin. Kaya kung sinuman po sila, magtungo lang po sila sa malapit na police station. Kung meron silang kinalaman, pumunta lang po sila satin," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Our investigation is continuous. So whoever they are, they can go to the nearest police station if they have information.)

"Ginagawa naman po natin ng paraan na magkaroon ng air-tight case."

(We're doing our best to make an air-tight case.)

More details to follow.

- with reports from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News