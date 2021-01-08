Justice chief orders NBI to probe flight attendant Dacera’s death

MANILA — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Friday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct its own probe into the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

This follows Guevarra's earlier statement that he would discuss the Dacera incident with the NBI, which eventually led to the agency offering its assistance to the Philippine National Police.

Police have drawn criticism for what observers described as the sloppy probe of Dacera's death on January 1, with the Makati City prosecutor ordering three suspects released over insufficient evidence for charges of rape with homicide, and setting the case for further investigation.

"[NBI] Officer-in-charge Eric B. Distor is hereby directed to submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation directly to the Office of the Secretary within 10 days and periodically thereafter," the document read.

Metro Manila police chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. earlier said they have formed a Special Investigation Task Group to build an airtight case, after the Makati City Prosecutor's Office decided to call a preliminary investigation into the 23-year-old’s death.

The Prosecutor’s Office had said Dacera’s death needed more clarification. Police hold that the case was one of rape with homicide, while the initial autopsy report found that her death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Dacera was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub in a Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying.

Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center but she was declared dead on arrival.

The men implicated in the death of Dacera had already denied they had something to do with their friend’s death, and appealed to lawmakers to recall the bounty placed on their heads as they vowed to respond to the complaint filed against them.

— reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News