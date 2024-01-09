Black Nazarene returns to Quiapo Church after almost 15 hours

The carriage transporting the image of the Black Nazarene reaches Quiapo Church at the end of the 15-hour Traslacion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

The image of the Black Nazarene has returned to the Quiapo Church after nearly 15 hours.

The image of the Black Nazarene crossed the threshold of the church around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities said over 6.5 million people attended the procession, which started at around 5 a.m. from Quirino Grandstand.

The crowd at the Quiapo Church was also estimated at 1,398,500 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Philippine National Police earlier said this year’s Traslacion was "generally peaceful" and "better coordinated" than in previous years.

It is the first time the traditional parade featuring the life-sized statue has been held since 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to drastically downsize the event.

The original wooden statue was brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s when the nation was a Spanish colony.

Many Filipinos believe it got its dark color after surviving a fire aboard a ship en route from Mexico.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse