Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Cynthia Villar on Monday scolded and berated officials of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) over its supposed "excessive" importation of meat despite adequate supply in the country.

During the hearing of Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Villar cited data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showing that for the past 3 years, local pork production is sufficient to the market's demand.

"BAI, ikaw ang nag-issue ng importation, pano ka nag-i-issue ng importation?" she asked.

According to BAI, their office only approves importation requests and has no control on its frequency and volume.

"Madam Chair, yung importation kasi ang client po ang nagla-lodge so wala po kaming direct control kung gaano karami o gano po ka-frequent," BAI officer-in-charge Paul Limson explained.

Villar, however, was irked by the agency's answer.

"I just want to ask the director of the BAI. Sino nagturo sa'yo na basta mag-iimport kung may gusto mag-import? Wala kang pakialam, mag-iissue ka ng import permit. Sino nagturo niyan sayo? Ngayon ko lang nadinig yan," the senator said.

Limson said the policy was already in place when he was appointed to the BAI last year. "Inabot ko na lang po ang sistema na yan," he said.

Villar found Limson's answer unacceptable and further criticized the official.

"Di ba common sense yon? Bakit ganyan ang mentality mo? Wag kang gaganyan sa akin. Bakit mo tinanggap ang posisyon hindi mo pala mahal ang livestock industry ng Pilipinas? May doctorate degree ka, wala kang common sense?" she said.

The senator also demanded the BAI officials' resignation.

"Ngayon ko lang nalaman na pag pala gusto nila mag-import kahit na sobra ang local production pwede mag-import... Pano ang gagawin mo dun sa ating local farmer... Dapat mag-resign na kayo kung gaganyanin ninyo ang farmer sa Pilipinas," she added.



