Home > Business Ilang grupo tutol sa pinalawig na mababang taripa sa agri products ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2022 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Posible umanong manatiling mababa ang presyo ng baboy sa susunod na taon. Ito'y matapos ang executive order ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na nagpapababa sa taripa ng ilang inaangkat na agricultural products. Pero umalma ang ilang grupo dahil madedehado umano ang mga lokal na magbababoy. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Disyembre 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news agrikultura Department of Agriculture lower tariffs Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos Sinag Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines /video/news/12/19/22/3-pulis-kakasuhan-sa-umanoy-pagdukot-sa-e-sabong-executive/sports/12/19/22/ateneo-holds-off-up-to-regain-uaap-mens-basketball-crown/video/news/12/19/22/faulty-wiring-sinisilip-sa-sunog-sa-muntinlupa/video/news/12/19/22/pagsusulong-pagpapanatili-ng-kapayapaan-utos-ni-marcos-sa-mga-sundalo/video/news/12/19/22/mga-naghahabol-sa-pamimili-dagsa-sa-mga-mall-tiyangge