Home  >  Business

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Ilang grupo tutol sa pinalawig na mababang taripa sa agri products

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 09:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Posible umanong manatiling mababa ang presyo ng baboy sa susunod na taon. Ito'y matapos ang executive order ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na nagpapababa sa taripa ng ilang inaangkat na agricultural products. Pero umalma ang ilang grupo dahil madedehado umano ang mga lokal na magbababoy. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Disyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   agrikultura   Department of Agriculture   lower tariffs   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Bongbong Marcos   Sinag   Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food   Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines  