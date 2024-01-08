MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said the the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) has identified 3 suspects in the killing of Calamba, Misamis Occidental, broadcaster, Juan "DJ Johnny Walker" Jumalon last year.

PTFoMS Executive Director Usec. Paul Gutierrez identified the suspects thru their aliases as "Ricky," "Boboy," and "Inteng."

Gutierrez said cases for murder and theft have been filed at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office against the suspects.

"Ricky" had already been charged as early as November 16, 2023 while the complaints for his two accomplices were filed before the start of the long Christmas break, according to the Palace.

“We would be releasing their formal identities as soon as the cases against them have been formally elevated to the courts... We are also readying a ‘Most Wanted’ poster against the suspects for public distribution to aid in the early resolution of this incident," Gutierrez said.

Jumalon, owner of community radio 94.7 Gold FM in Calamba, was shot point blank by a gunman inside his own studio while holding his early morning broadcast on November 5, 2023.

Investigators are looking at 4 possible motives: land dispute, business, local politics and personal.



