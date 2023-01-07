MANILA — Returning Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Andres Centino on Saturday urged the military to remain united amid another change in leadership in just five months.

Saying the military is at a “decisive moment”, Centino again takes over the helm of the military in a rare reappointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday after the military official left the post in August 2022.

He takes over the post from Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro to whom he passed it five months ago.

At a ceremonial turnover ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Centino said the AFP needs leaders who would lead the way toward modernization and professionalism.

He said the military should not hold divisions over interpreting the merits of Republic Act No. 11709, which codifies selection and promotion of military officials.

“As we strive to put this law into effect, we as an organization cannot afford to remain or to be divided and squabbling on how its interpretation stands to benefit one over the other, and lose focus on what is best for the armed forces as a whole,” said Centino.

“Therefore, to implement this law, the Armed Forces of the Philippines needs strong and determined leaders capable of steering the organization in the direction of stabilizing unity in ushering a truly modern and professional armed forces.”

Under the law signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte near the end of his term in April 2022, Centino will serve a fixed term of 3 years despite reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 next month.

Bacarro was supposed to be the first to benefit from the law when he took over in August.

In December, the House of Representatives passed a proposal to limit the fixed term provision to the chief of staff, and commanding officers of the Philippine Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Centino said the AFP must focus on its other critical tasks such as addressing and preparing for current and rising threats to national security and undertaking humanitarian and disaster response.

“We, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are at a decisive moment as we near the completion of our most urgent tasks. We must not waver in our duty and service. Our actions today put an end to the division and conflict that has long plagued our country’s past and derailed our supposedly prosperous future,” he said.

Centino first became military chief in November 2021 after serving as commanding general of the Philippine Army.

He was named Philippine ambassador to India and Nepal back in November 2022.

Centino and Bacarro are both part of the Philippine Military Academy “Maringal” class of 1988.

Bacarro, in his remarks, thanked his family and others show supported him both in his term and amid the news of his replacement by Centino.

“Sa mga kasamahan kong sundalo, marino, airmen, and sailors, sa mga patuloy na nagtitiwala at sumuporta sa akin, maraming, maraming salamat,” the Medal of Valor awardee said.

“It is my fervent wish that I can repay in whatever way that I can doon sa suportang ibinigay niyo sa akin. I have felt the outpouring support, especially last night.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presided the ceremonial turnover of command, with Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo in attendance.

Bersamin lauded the military’s change of command tradition, saying the Philippines’ civilian and political sides need a similar transition.

“Mabuti na lang na hanggang ngayon wala pang nangyayari na umaayaw tumanggap ng resulta ng eleksyon sa ating bayan na kagaya ng sa Amerika na nangyari noon. Napakahirap ng ganyang pangyayari kung ganyan ang magaganap sa ating bayan,” the former chief justice said.

A year ago, four were killed after rioters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the US presidential election that put Joe Biden in power.

The first EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986, which unseated Marcos Jr’s father, stemmed from protests against cheating in the snap election between Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Corazon Aquino.

