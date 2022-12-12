House approves removing fixed term for some military officials

Voting 251-3-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final Reading House Bill 6517 that removes the fixed term for some military officials.

HB 6517 was filed just last December 6, 2022 by the Committee on National Defense and Security in substitution of House Bill 6482.

A House panel held a discussion on the proposed bill amending RA 11709 or the law strengthening professionalism and promoting the continuity of policies and modernization initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

HB 6517 was then included in the agenda for last Tuesday's session.

House committee chair Iloilo Rep. Raul Tupas defended the proposal during the plenary session last week.

"This bill is the byproduct of an exhaustive consultation with our officers, enlisted personnel and the top brass of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as the Department of National Defense to address the clamor to make RA 11709 responsive to the needs, organizational and professional development of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," Tupas said in his sponsorship speech.

Tupas went through the salient provisions of the bill.

"Una po to allow the organization to manage the tenure in grade of enlisted personnel. Pangalawa, to limit the fixed term of duty of 3 years to the following officers: the chief of staff, commanding general of the Philippine Army, the commanding general of the Philippine Air Force and the Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy," he said.

"Pangatlo po to allow the lateral movement of the Vice Chief of Staff, the Deputy Chief of Staff, unified commanders and the inspector general of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to other key positions provided that they have at least one year of active service remaining prior to compulsory retirement. Pang-apat po nito ay to prohibit the designation of officer to a key position or the promotion of an officer to the rank of Brigadier General or Commodore or higher to a higher rank if said officer has less than 6 months of active service remaining prior to compulsory retirement," Tupas said.

"Panglima po nito ay to authorize the secretary of national defense in consultation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prescribe the authorized number of officers in active force in each grade and in each major technical or administrative service. In the determination of officer to enlisted personnel ratio, the mission requirement capabilities, scope of responsibility, technical nature of the position, task and equipment inventory of the units shall be taken into consideration," Tupas said.

"Pang anim po nito ay to authorize the president to lengthen the active service in grade of officers in the permanent grades of captain, major or lieutenant colonel or their equivalent when necessary to maintain the desirable officer rank structure and uphold the progressive professional development of the officer corps. Pang pito po ay to restore the maximum tenure in grade for colonel or captain in the Philippine Navy from 8 years to 9 years," Tupas said.

"This measure, is of national importance as it is intended to enhance Republic Act 11709 to guide the modernization initiatives, future direction, and organizational capability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the protector of our people and our state," Tupas said.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for consideration.