Ping Lacson tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Partido Reporma standard bearer Senator Panfilo Lacson on Friday confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing an RT-PCR test.

"Immediately informed all my Jan 3 physical contacts of my Jan 4 Covid-positive test result which was released only last night, Jan 6 so they can take extra precautions to protect their loved ones and others," he said in a Twitter post.

He added: "Thank God no one is exhibiting symptoms. Wearing our masks helped much."

Lacson took a swab test after one of his sons, his driver, and a house helper also tested positive for the disease.

He took another COVID-19 swab test on Thursday as the results of an earlier test he took have yet to be released.

Lacson is the second senator and first presidential contender to contract COVID-19 this year, after cases surged by the thousands amid the spread of the omicron variant in the Philippines.



Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“National and local governments must embark on an aggressive mass testing, mass contact tracing and mass booster shots,” Lacson told reporters in a text message.

“The process to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds must be accelerated,” he added.