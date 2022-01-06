MANILA - Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson underwent another COVID-19 swab test on Thursday as the results of an earlier test he took have yet to be released.

In a tweet, Lacson complained that it had been 48 hours since he was first tested for COVID-19.

“I am not taking any chances with incompetence," he said. "We just did another swab test. My wife has comorbidity."

In an earlier tweet, Lacson said his symptoms had already "left" him as he waited for the results of his previous test.

“It has been 40 hours. Sa tagal ng RT-PCR result ko, nainip na ang mga symptoms," he said. "Iniwan na ako nina Lagnat, Sore throat, Sipon at Ubo. Ano ang gagawin ko, Doc? Naiinip na rin ako. Pwede na ba rin ako umalis?”

(With how long my RT-PCR test result is taking, my symptoms couldn't wait. Fever, sore throat, cold, and cough had already left me. What am I going to do, Doc? I'm getting bored as well. Can I leave too?)

Lacson was a close contact of his eldest son and chief of staff Ronald Jay, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Lacson said their house helper and driver also got infected.

Meanwhile, Lacson’s regular “Meet the Press” forum on Thursday was postponed “to give Senator Lacson ample time to rest and recover while he remains in isolation after his recent exposure to COVID-19," according to Partido Reporma.

The Partido Reporma Media Bureau Office in Greenhills, San Juan City “will also be undergoing extensive sanitation and disinfection procedures as a precautionary measure amid the continuing threat of COVID-19 and its omicron variant,” it added.

Lacson was in the building and “stayed there for several hours last Monday before he received information that he got exposed to the virus and started experiencing some of its symptoms by Tuesday.”

“We are told he is still waiting for the official results of his RT-PCR test,” the party said.

“The decision is part of the organization’s commitment to keep its guests and staff members safe on the advice of national and local government authorities as Metro Manila observes Alert Level 3 guidelines and restrictions.”

Lacson, the party said, did not leave his residence since Tuesday while waiting for his test results and “immediately advised everyone he came in contact with to monitor themselves and be cautious.”

Lacson’s scheduled engagements “both private and public” from January 4 until the 16th have already either been cancelled or rescheduled.