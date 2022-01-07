Win Gatchalian tests positive for COVID-19

This is to inform the public that I tested positive for COVID-19 today. Following strict health protocols, I went on self-quarantine away from family, friends and the public. So far, I am only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus and this goes to show that the vaccines are — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) January 6, 2022

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the latest public official to have contracted the illness.

"This is to inform the public that I tested positive for COVID-19 today. Following strict health protocols, I went on self-quarantine away from family, friends and the public," he said in a Twitter post.

He added that he is only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus "[which] goes to show that the vaccines are effective and working against it."

He urged the public to get COVID-19 boosters immediately.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco and former senator JV Ejercito earlier announced they had also contracted COVID-19.