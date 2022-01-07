2nd Filipina who allegedly skipped quarantine faces raps

MANILA - The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Friday said it has filed a case against the second Filipina who allegedly violated the country's quarantine protocols for travelers returning to the country.

The Filipina, whom the CIDG identified as Maria Bernalyn S. Muñoz, faces charges of violating Section 9 of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. The case was filed at the Makati Prosecutors Office.

Under the law, those proven to have violated Section 9 of RA 11332 could be fined up to P50,000, imprisoned for up to 6 months, or both.

According to the CIDG, Muñoz arrived from the United States on December 22, 2021. Instead of riding a shuttle to her assigned quarantine facility at Seda Hotel Makati, she took a taxi to her condo unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The CIDG added, Muñoz left her condo multiple times between December 22, 2021 to January 4, 2022. On December 29, she even availed the services of a masseuse.

The Interior and Local Government Department earlier said that the returning Filipina claimed she was exempted from self-isolation by the Bureau of Quarantine. The BOQ has denied the allegation.

Muñoz's case follows that of Gwyneth Anne Chua, who also broke quarantine protocols after returning home from the U.S. She is believed to have infected about 15 people after skipping quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel in Makati.