2nd Pinoy who broke quarantine a no-show at hotel: DILG

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Police are now investigating the case of another Filipino who was caught violating the mandatory quarantine protocol for travelers returning to the country.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the overseas Filipino arrived last December 22 and was supposed to stay at Seda Residences in Makati for mandatory quarantine.

“Pero instead na mag-check-in doon, nagpahatid lang doon siya sa hotel, I mean sa Seda pero meron na palang nag-aabang na sasakyan doon at diniretso siya sa kanyang condo dito sa BGC," the DILG chief said.

“So no-show siya dito sa ano, sa Seda at kine-claim niya na meron siyang (Bureau of Quarantine) exemption for quarantine, which the BOQ denied. Wala naman siyang quarantine exemption, atsaka all throughout, hindi na siya talaga nagpakita doon sa kanyang quarantine hotel, but instead doon pa siya nagpaswab sa kanyang condo,” he said.

“At ang masaklap dito ano, pino-post pa niya, pinagyayabang pa niya na ang kanyang quarantine ay isang araw lang at--actually wala na nga kasi exempted daw siya. So ito ay iimbestigahan natin,” Año noted.

The official said hotels are obligated to report any cases of returning overseas Filipinos who do not show up for their mandatory quarantine at their facilities.

“Required or mandated ang ating mga hotel na magreport kung ano yung—kapagka nag-check-in ay i-report din nila, at lalo na ito no, no-show ito.”

“In fairness to Seda, gumawa naman sila ng no-show report addressed to BOQ and (Department of Tourism) ‘no in compliance with directive.”

This is the second known case of Filipino breaking mandatory isolation protocols for travelers. Gwyneth Anne Chua, a Filipina returning from the United States, is believed to have infected about 15 people after skipping isolation at a Makati hotel.

Malacañang said Monday that government will implement penalties for quarantine violators to the "fullest extent of the law.”

--TeleRadyo, 4 January 2022

