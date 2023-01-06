Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health has identified 89 close contacts of 8 Filipino travelers from China who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing on Friday, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the passengers are being monitored by health authorities and various local government units.

Of the 89 close contacts, only one exhibited suspected COVID-19 symptoms, she added. The passenger has been tested and is undergoing isolation.

On the first flight, Vergeire said 19 close contacts were identified, including 18 are foreigners and a Filipino.

Seventeen of them are fully vaccinated, 1 is partially vaccinated and 1 is unvaccinated.

On the second flight, 16 foreigners and 7 Filipinos were identified as close contacts by the DOH. All of the passengers are fully vaccinated.

On the third flight, the health agency has identified 27 fully vaccinated Filipinos as close contacts.

Twenty-six were asymptomatic while 1 had symptom, Vergeire said.

On the fourth flight, 12 foreigners and 8 Filipinos were considered as close contacts.

The 8 Filipino travelers from China, who were all unvaccinated, arrived in Manila from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

They tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen screening. The results were later confirmed positive through RT-PCR testing.

Vergeire most of the patients had shown mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as sore throat, runny nose and fever.

They will be discharged from quarantine after 7 days if they are already asymptomatic.

China is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections after it ditched its zero-COVID-19 policy in December.