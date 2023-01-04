This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the US. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. NIAID-RML

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said 8 unvaccinated Filipino travelers who recently arrived in the Philippines from China tested positive for COVID-19.

China is battling a surge in cases after relaxing its "zero COVID" policy, prompting more than a dozen countries to place fresh curbs on visitors from the world's most populous nation.

Eight Filipinos from China who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023 tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen screening, the DOH said, citing reports from the Bureau of Quarantine.

"Based on current protocols, non-fully vaccinated individuals who are unable to present a negative pre-departure test result are tested upon arrival at the airport," the DOH said.

The antigen results were later confirmed positive through RT-PCR testing on Dec. 31, 2022, the health department said, adding that the travelers are currently under isolation.

The health department assured the public that the government continues to conduct COVID-19 monitoring and surveillance activities, while "keeping an eye for global health events that may occur."

"The DOH continues to remind our kababayans to help prevent transmission through our layers of protection such as sanitation, masking, distancing, good ventilation, and vaccination in addition to practicing healthy habits and a healthy lifestyle," the agency said.

The United States, Canada, Japan and France are among the countries insisting all travelers from China provide negative COVID tests before arrival.

China's steep rise in infections comes after Beijing abruptly lifted years of hardline restrictions last month, with hospitals and crematoriums quickly overwhelmed.

But Beijing has pushed ahead with a long-awaited reopening, last week announcing an end to mandatory quarantines on arrival in a move that prompted Chinese people to plan trips abroad.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last week said he was not keen on fully restricting the country's borders and imposing stringent health protocols on Chinese travelers.

DOH data showed that the Philippines had 12,069 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

Since 2020, the country has logged over 4 million COVID infections, with 65,435 deaths.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse