Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on Jan. 1, 2018. Firecrackers and pyrotechnics are still used during the new year despite an executive order banning its usage in households and places of residence. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 4 new cases of stray bullet injuries and 11 more fireworks-related injuries, bringing the total number of injuries during the holiday season to 600.

"There are now 600 injuries overall, with 592 due to fireworks, 1 due to Watusi ingestion, and 7 due to stray bullets. Two have died while 53 are currently in hospital for treatment," the DOH said in its latest report.

According to the DOH, the second casualty was from the same incident that killed the first one.

"The 44 year old man was in the same blasting incident (lit a cigarette while drinking near stored fireworks) where the first death was linked," the DOH said.

More than half of cases come from Metro Manila with 313 out of 600.

This year's revelers welcomed the new year in a first after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Authorities in mid-2023 lifted the state of public health emergency on COVID-19, which had kept millions of people across the globe at home isolated and quarantined.

