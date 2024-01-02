DOH records over 200 new cases of fireworks-related injury

Medical personnel attend to a patient injured by fireworks at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. As of December 31, Metro Manila has recorded the most fireworks-related injuries, with numbers exceeding 100 cases nationwide, according to the Department of Health. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANLA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 212 new fireworks-related injuries recorded between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, among them the first confirmed stray bullet injury and the first death due to fireworks.

The first fatality was a 38-year-old male from Ilocos Region, "who lit a cigarette while drinking with others near firecrackers in storage," the DOH said, without any further details.

The DOH added that 97 percent or 206 of these new cases occurred at home and in the streets. Almost half of the cases were also due to legal fireworks.

Less than half of the cases had active involvement in their injury.

As of Tuesday, there are 443 injuries overall, with 441 due to fireworks, 1 due to Watusi ingestion, and 1 due to stray bullet.

The DOH said 57 percent of the cases happened in Metro Manila, followed by Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Calabarzon.

The fireworks that caused most of the injuries are the following:

kwitis

5-star

boga

pla-pla

whistle bomb

fountain

luces

piccolo

triangle

This year's revelers welcomed the new year in a first after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Authorities in mid-2023 lifted the state of public health emergency on COVID-19, which had kept millions of people across the globe at home isolated and quarantined.