Medical personnel attend to a patient injured by fireworks at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- While fireworks-related injuries increased this year, the multi-agency campaign against illegal firecrackers still worked.

This, according to Health Secretary Ted Herbosa.

Herbosa on Monday noted that this is the first time that the public health emergency status on COVID-19 was lifted, as the past years saw limited public gatherings due to the pandemic, resulting in fewer injuries.

From 6:00 a.m. of December 21, 2023 to 5:59 a.m. of January 1, 2024, 116 new cases of fireworks-related injuries were registered, said Herbosa.

"Ang assessment ko, siguro satisfactory, kasi ang gusto ko zero deaths from celebrations. Kasi ang lungkot nung mga na-injure, 200 plus injured iyan, mag-uumpisa sila ng 2024 may bandage ang kamay nila or nabawasan ang parte ng katawan nila," said Herbosa.

According to the Department of Health, the total injuries has risen to 231, with 49% of the cases or 113 coming from the National Capital Region.

Twelve percent of the cases, or 27, came from Central Luzon, while 10% or 10 cases are from the Ilocos Region. Those with the fewest number of cases are: Davao Region, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, Central Visayas and the Cordillera Autonomous Region.

Herbosa also reiterated that law enforcement agencies should also step up their efforts as illegal firecrackers remained available to the public.

The fireworks that caused the most injuries were:

1. Kwitis

2. 5-Star

3. Boga

4. Piccolo

5. Whistle Bomb

6. Pla-Pla

7. Luces

8. Fountain

9. Triangle

Herbosa noted that 5-Star, Boga, Piccolo and Pla-Pla are considered illegal fireworks.

"Nakita ninyo iyong listahan ng paputok na naka-injure ay ilegal pa rin, so ibig sabihin noon nabibili pa rin ng ating mga kababayan," Herbosa said. "Hindi lang Department of Health ang makakapagsugpo niyan. Ang ating mga kapulisan at ang ating mga lokal na opisyal, kailangan mahinto iyang pagbenta ng mga ilegal na paputok."

The DOH also reported that the ages of the victims ranged from 11 months to 76 years old with the median age at 20 years old. The 11-month old baby from the National Capital Region got burns because of a piccolo lit by someone else on the street. The 76 year old male from Ilocos Region was injured in the eye by a kwitis which he lit inside his home.

There were also 5 cases of stray bullet victims while there are three new amputation cases, putting the total at 11.

There are no reports of ingestion so far, but the health department will continue to monitor the situation for other injuries as other victims may have not yet gone to hospitals.

As for the air pollution caused by firecrackers, Herbosa stressed the need for designated fireworks displays in isolated areas such as Manila Bay.

"Pag mataas ang particulate matter, that is a danger to our lungs and health," he said. "In fact, ang unang makakaramdam niyan may mga allergic rhinitis, may asthma, at may chronic obstructive lung disease."

"Sila talagang nakita namin iyan, sa dami ng taong nag-practice ako sa emergency talagang tumataas iyong hinihika at nagkakaron ng problema sa paghinga," he added.

