The Department of Agriculture's main building in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two senior executives have left the Department of Agriculture, in the middle of a leadership reshuffle initiated by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, who was second-in-command when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was secretary, bid goodbye to the agency on January 1.

He was given the Service Recognition Award last December 2023.

Panganiban earlier said his service to the agency was transitory, until Marcos Jr. could appoint a permanent secretary.

Undersecretary Leo Sebastian, who handled the Masagana Rice Industry Development Program since February 2023, "opted to retire", said DA spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa. Sebastian's retirement will take effect in February.

Prior to this, Laurel assigned Sebastian to be part of the Secretary Technical Advisory Group (STAG), "to leverage his deep understanding of the farm sector, particularly rice production."

In 2022, Sebastian, who was then the most senior undersecretary, faced a controversy for signing a sugar importation order in Marcos Jr.'s name.

Sebastian stepped down from his post that time, until he was reappointed to head the Masagana Rice Industry program early 2023.

Current Agriculture Secretary Laurel reshuffled major officials within his department.

Director U-Nichols Manalo was assigned director of the national rice program, concurrent to his position as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Field Operations Service and director of the National Corn Program.

OIC-Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro will also act as OIC-Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development, OIC-National Project Director of the Philippine Rural Development Project, and OIC-Assistant Secretary for Operations.

Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther Bayate was named Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Regulations.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla was assigned to oversee operations and coordinate programs of the DA Bureaus.

Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa was designated as full-time spokesman of the DA.

Chief Administrative Officer and OIC Director for Financial and Management Service Thelma Tolentino was appointed as Undersecretary-designate for Finance.

Undersecretary Agnes Catherine Miranda was tasked to oversee operations and coordinate programs of DA Attached Agencies and Corporations.

"Ang ating Secretary ngayon, ginagawa ito para mas maging episyente, mas maging epektibo ang operations and management ng ating Department as a whole," said De Mesa.

The spokesperson said there would be more movement within the agency in the coming months.

