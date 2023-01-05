Marcos eyes Japan visit in mid-February

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before boarding a Philippine Airlines flight bound for China at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Jan. 3, 2023. President Marcos' trip to China marks his first bilateral visit to a non-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) country since assuming the presidency. Rey S. Baniquet, PNA/File

BEIJING —Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday in Beijing that he may visit Japan in the second week of February to discuss economic and regional security, among other topics, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Marcos told a press conference before wrapping up his 3-day state visit to China that the Philippines is "seen as an important part of maintaining" regional security "in partnership with friends" like Japan and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Marcos, who took office in June last year, held his first in-person talks with Kishida in September in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly annual gathering. They also met briefly in Cambodia in November.

