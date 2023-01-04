Office of the Press Secretary

BEIJING — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured Chinese officials that the Philippines would “increase” and “strengthen” its partnerships with China in the “next few years.”

Marcos gave the statement during his meeting with Li Zhanshu, chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress.

“I have always stated that the partnerships between them in the next few years will be partnerships that will stabilize and strengthen all our economies so that we are able to face challenges and the different shocks that we are now beginning to feel and will continue to feel in the next few years,” the President said.

“Certainly, we have considered in the Philippines as of primary importance to increase the relationship and to strengthen the relationship between China and the Philippines,” he said.

Malacañang has yet to give details of the issues discussed between Marcos and Li, but among those who attended the meeting are:

Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez

Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo

Finance Secretary Benjamin DioknoTrade Secretary Alfredo Pascual

Socioeconomic Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

The event comes hours before the bilateral meeting between Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where at least 10 bilateral agreements are expected to be signed between Manila and Beijing.

The bilateral deals will cover tourism, agriculture, trade and investments, among other sectors.

Manila is also expecting to receive a RMB1.5 billion grant from Asia’s largest economy during Marcos’ 3-day state visit here.

