Former President Ferdinand Marcos (center) poses with members of his family on January 15, 1986, namely: his wife Imelda; eldest daughter Imee and her husband at the time, Tomas Manotoc (right); youngest daughter Irene and her husband Greggy Araneta (left); son Bongbong (behind Marcos); and Marcos' grandchildren Luis (on his lap), Alfonso (Irene's lap) and Borgy (left), carried by Ferdinand and Imelda's adopted daughter, Aimee. Malacañang handout/AFP/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has allowed the admission of 15 sets of documents as evidence in Civil Case No. 0010 against the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., his family members including former first lady Imelda Marcos, and their associates.

The anti-graft court’s Fourth Division in its December 11 Resolution ruled that the said documents, along with all sub-markings, “were marked as certified true copies of the original documents during the preliminary conferences.”

Civil Case No. 0010 is the P2.465B ill-gotten wealth case filed in 1987 by the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG) involving properties belonging to the Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Company, Inc. (Baseco) and its subsidiaries.

Some of the newly admitted documents include letters, inventory, technical descriptions, deeds of transfer, memos, affidavit, and a blank notice of waiver.

The court only partially granted the Motion for Reconsideration in the admission of evidence as it did not allow the use of some other sets of documents.

It said the plaintiff failed to comply with Section 5, Rule 130 of the Rules of Court, which states that, “When the original document has been lost or destroyed, or cannot be produced in court, the offeror, upon proof of its execution or existence and the cause of its unavailability without bad faith on his part, may prove its contents by a copy, or by a recital of its contents in some authentic document, or by the testimony of witnesses in the order stated.”

The resolution was signed by Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi, Chairperson of the Division, and Associate Justices Lorifel Pahimna and Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega.