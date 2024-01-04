DILG to sit with local officials, DOH to resolve Makati-Taguig row

Makati Mayor Abby Binay and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/Composite file

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said it would meet with the mayors of Makati and Taguig over the closure of health facilities in 10 Embo barangays.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said he respects each city’s decision but appeals for public interest to prevail.

“Alam ko naman both mayors they’ve got good hearts. Yung mga technicality rito baka pwedeng pag-usapan na lang and ayusin na lang nang maganda ito, because what is important and paramount right now is public service, tuloy-tuloy sa tao,” he said in a phone interview.

Abalos said he was discussing available options with Health Secretary Ted Herbosa.

“Talaga lahat ng oras at panahon uubusin namin dito. Importante matapos namin ito kaagad as in kaagad,” Abalos said.

On January 1, the local government of Makati announced on its social media page that following the expiration of licenses to operate (LTO), it had no choice but to close all health centers and lying-in clinics in the 10 Embo barangays, which, following a Supreme Court decision, are now under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

For its part, the Department of Health (DOH) said “every Filipino should get the healthcare they need from the most convenient and affordable high-quality doctor or provider of choice."

“The DOH will therefore accept any application for a license to operate a health facility from any owner and operator of the same,” it said in a statement.

For 2024, the application deadline has been extended until January 15 to guarantee the public continued access to healthcare. The DOH said it could “amend and reissue LTOs under a new name” should changes in ownership and operation of the health facility happen.