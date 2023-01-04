DAVAO CITY — A high-ranking army official, Brigadier General Jesus Durante III, has denied involvement in the murder of businesswoman and model Yvonne Chua Plaza.

Plaza was shot dead by 2 unidentified assailants in front of her rented house in Green Meadows subdivision at Barangay Tugbok, Davao City last Dec. 30. After the killing, several posts on social media dragged Durante's name, saying he allegedly physically abused her.

A post of a now inactive account has pictures of Plaza, with bruises and wounds on her face.

In his statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Durante said he "demands justice" for Plaza's death.

"Yvonne was a friend. My name is being dragged based on an FB post made last April 2022 wherein I allegedly hurt her. She later retracted the post and issued a statement that I did not in any way harmed her," Durante said.

"I am deeply saddened [by] her demise and condole with her family and friends. I myself demand justice for Yvonne," he added.

The army official encouraged anyone who has information that will lead to the resolution of the "heinous crime" to coordinate with the police.

A bounty of P1 million will be given to anyone who can give leads about those responsible for the killing, according to the police.

The authorities earlier said they have two persons of interest in the case, but cannot divulge further information about them as the investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Gabriela called for a "neutral investigation" into the case amid rumors that a high-ranking official was involved.

"Justice must be immediately served for Yvonne Chua, her family, and friends," it said in a statement.

"Dapat mawakasan na ang kawalang katarungan sa bansa lalo na't posibleng sangkot ang isang mataas na opisyal sa gobyerno."

(Injustice in the country must end, especially since a high official in the government may be involved.)

—Report from Chrislen Bulosan