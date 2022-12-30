DAVAO CITY — A 38-year-old businesswoman was shot dead in front of her rented house in the Green Meadows subdivision at Barangay Tugbok on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Yvonne Plaza Chua.

CCTV footage, exclusively acquired by the Tugbok police, showed two unidentified assailants: one aiming the gun at the victim's head, and the other on a motorcycle.

The two assailants escaped after the shooting.

Davao City Police claim two possible motives for the crime, which are still subject to verification.

One is a personal grudge against the victim; A post shows she was injured and disclosed a threat to her life.

Meanwhile, authorities are also looking at a possible robbery, since the bag of the victim was also taken by the gunmen.

"However, we do not limit on these two angles," said Davao City Police Office spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey.

"We have CCTV on the crime scene, but the Tugbok PNP is yet to release a statement about the CCTV," she added.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

—Report from Chrislen Bulosan