MANILA — Cases of anthrax in Cagayan province have been tagged as "controlled," the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest reports from the DOH Epidemiology Bureau and the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of Region II, there has been no additional human cases of anthrax recorded and no additional deaths among carabaos as of January 3, 2023," the DOH said in a statement.

"The health event has now been tagged as controlled," it added.

According to the health agency, anthrax is an infection caused by bacteria commonly found in soil. It is a zoonotic disease that could be transmitted from animals to humans usually via direct skin contact or consumption of contaminated food or drink.

Three people in Cagayan tested positive for anthrax, the DOH earlier said.

"There was a total of 12 suspect cases reported as of December 22, 2022, of which, 3 tested positive for Bacillus anthracis via PCR," the agency said on Dec. 23.

Dozens of people consumed meat of sick and dying carabaos in Sto. Niño, Cagayan in November, authorities said.

The DOH stressed the anthrax cases were not connected any act of terrorism.

RELATED VIDEO