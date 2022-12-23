Anthrax cases in Cagayan a health issue, not terror act: DOH

MANILA—The Department of Health on Friday said reported cases of anthrax in Cagayan province were not terrorism acts but are a health issue.

In a statement, the DOH said that this is "due to exposure to infected animals and not connected to any act of terrorism."

"Anthrax is a bacteria commonly found in soil. It is also a zoonotic disease that is transmitted from animal to human usually via direct skin contact or consumption of contaminated food or drink. You can also be infected through inhalation of its spores," it said.

The DOH confirmed that 26 people suffered health complications after eating meat from two carabaos that were sick before they were butchered last November.

"On November 24, 2022, RHU and Municipal Agriculture conducted initial investigation and reported only 7 cases who fit the suspect Anthrax case definition out of the 26 individuals who developed signs and symptoms," the department noted.

According to the DOH, three more carabaos died from Dec. 7 to 9, while there were 5 additional suspect anthrax cases from Dec. 9 to 19.

"There was a total of 12 suspect cases reported as of December 22, 2022, of which, 3 tested positive for Bacillus anthracis via PCR," it said, adding all patients have recovered as of Thursday, Dec. 22.

The DOH advised the public to follow safety precautions when handling animal products to avoid health risks.

"Immediately seek medical attention should an individual become exposed to infected animals or have consumed contaminated food or drink," it said.