Comelec: Extension of voter registration 'unlikely'

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded "procrastinators" to register now as the voter registration comes to a close at the end of January.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said Tuesday that an extension on the registration is "unlikely."

"Huwag po kayong aasa sa mga sabi-sabi na i-eextend ng Comelec. Paano kung hindi namin i-extend 'yung registration? Magkakaroon kayo ng dahilan upang ihalal o hindi [ang isang kandidato] kung kayo ay rehistradong botante," Garcia said in a press statement.

He issued the reminder as the poll body resumed registration operations January 3, after a holiday break.

Comelec said it is eyeing an additional 15 to 20 million new voters by the end of the registration period.

In its statement, Comelec said its December 12 to December 30 registration yielded the following numbers: