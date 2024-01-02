PNP to deploy 15,000 cops to secure Traslacion 2024

Imahe ng Itim na Nazareno sa Quirino Grandstand sa Maynila kasabay ng Pagdiriwang ng Itim na Nazareno noong Enero 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is planning to deploy around 15,000 officers to secure the Traslacion, or the Feast of the Black Nazarene, which will be held in Manila on January 9.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson , said they are already coordinating with organizers and concerned agencies.

“Nagkaroon na ng sectoring ang ating security forces. Nagkaroon ng final coordinating conference last week,” Fajardo told reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The route that will be used for the Traslacion this year will be the same as the one used in 2020, according to Fajardo.

“Kung nagkaroon man ng additional infrastructure o obstruction sa mga dadaanan, kasama sa ginagawa ngayon ay ang clearing operations with the help of other agencies and the LGU of Manila,” she said.

Police will implement restrictions in controlled areas in front of the Quiapo Church.

“Susubukan nating mag-implement ng physical distancing sa controlled areas fronting Quiapo Church para may madaanan ang ating roving PNP personnel to make sure na habang nagmi-Misa, safe and secure ang mga kababayan natin,” Fajardo said.

The PNP spokesperson also reminded devotees and the public of the list of prohibited items during the annual procession.

“Bawal ang backpack unless transparent. Bawal magsuot ng bullcap, bawal magdala ng umbrella, bawal magdala ng canisters and bottles unless transparent,” Fajardo said.

The PNP said it has yet to detect any “credible serious threat” to the Traslacion.

“Sabi ni chief PNP, he will be relying on the security threat assessment ng ating mga tauhan on the ground, depende kung may mare-receive tayo na mga information... [The use of signal jammers] is being considered. For now, hindi pa napagdedesisyunan," she said.

“Kasama sa napag-usapan ay ang no-fly zone doon sa controlled areas. But we will see as the date progresses… A few days before January 9, there will be a decision whether ia-allow ang drones. Normally naman ina-allow basta ma-register prior to the major events," Fajardo added.