Devotees prepare Black Nazarene replicas for Traslacion

At the end of Sobriedad Street in Barangay 548, Sampaloc, Manila, a small shrine houses a large replica of the Black Nazarene, adorned in luxurious attire with a shiny crown.

The decades-old image is surrounded by flowers and other images of Jesus Christ.

It is also being prepared to join the procession of the original Black Nazarene in Quiapo Church in January.

According to residents, the image is significant to them and has been cherished for generations.

"Dito po sa barangay ay napakahalaga ng Poong Nazareno dahil siya po nagsisilbing gabay dito sa amin dahil ang daming nagpupunta dito dahil mapaghimala po siya... Binibihisan namin siya, binibigyan ng bulaklak at siyempre sinasama sa mga prusisyon," said Menchie Dy, chairperson of the barangay.

In a cramped house, also in Sampaloc, there's a small replica cared for by Felicisimo Bonzo's family for over fifty years, cherished for the miracles it brought them.

"Nung araw, may pabasa kami. Nagluluto yung kapatid ko sa labas, nagliyab ng malakas, muntik na magkasunog, biglang nawala ang apoy... Pag piyesta ng Quiapo, nandoon lagi iyan," said Bonzo.

Inside another house is an eight-inch Nazarene replica alongside Sto. Niño figures, looked after by Bebeng de Jesus for over sixty years, bringing countless miracles.

"Halimbawa wala akong pagkain, may magbibigay sa akin, may magpupunta dito at magpupunta...ito malaking tulong sa akin ito, nagkasunod na dito, siya di nagalaw.. Kaya sabi ko mamatay man nanay at tatay ko, hindi ko siya pababayaan," said De Jesus.

Devotees also gathered around Quiapo Church, some carrying purchased replicas, a testament to their profound devotion to the Black Nazarene.

They plan to return for the Traslacion and feast days.

"Parang may himala ganon, kapag may hiling ka, parang maganda sa loob mo," said Black Nazarene devotee Ludyvina Olaco.

"Kahit wala akong bigay sa kanya halimbawa, manalig lang ako sa kanya, talagang gagaling kami, lalo na sa pista ng Quiapo," said Elizabeth Guzman.

Hundreds of replicas are also expected to be brought to Quiapo Church on January 3 and 4 for blessings. The church advises following a schedule to avoid overcrowding.

"May schedule na naman po ang bawat balangay, nabigyan na sila niyan para hindi na po magsisiksikan, hati po sila, kung kailan ang mga grupo sa unang araw at pangalawang araw," reminded Fr. Hans Magdurulang, Spokesperson for Nazareno 2024.

Whether original images or replicas, for devotees, the depth of their devotion is measured not in these, but in their enduring faith for desired wishes and miracles from the Black Nazarene.

