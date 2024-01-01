Hijos del Nazareno gear up for Traslacion 2024

Imahe ng Itim na Nazareno sa Quirino Grandstand sa Maynila kasabay ng Pagdiriwang ng Itim na Nazareno noong Enero 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

During Nazareno processions, the group of devotees, the Hijos del Nazareno, accompanies the black image of Jesus Christ.

The group is committed to caring for the image and guiding the flow of the procession until the Black Nazarene returns to Quiapo Church.

After three years without a procession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they joyfully welcome the return of the Nazareno procession.

Eugenio Jongco is anticipating a well-prepared procession, despite the extended surge of devotees.

"'Yun bang dati mong ginagawa na nawala tapos para kang may karamdaman na gumaling. Para kang nagkasakit at naratay tapos nawala 'yung sakit mo, siyempre masaya ka," he said.

Jongco emphasized the careful preparation for the image and its carriage, as they anticipate a large number of devotees.

"Pinaghahandaan namin kung paano maisasaayos ang prusisyon kasi unang una tatlong taon tayong walang prusisyon di ba. Sa isang taon, dalawang beses lumalabas 'yan, e tapos biglang nawala. Tapos magkakaroon, iba ang damdamin ng mga tao," Jongco said.

Unlike in previous Traslacion events, the black Nazarene is now enclosed in thick glass for added security.

However, Jongco, together with his fellow Hijos, promised to still closely guard it. He hopes for a peaceful Nazareno procession, as he urged devotees to follow the rules.

"Kung talagang deboto kayo, makiisa kayo. Makiisa kayo na ipakita sa madla ang Nazareno," reminded Jingco.

