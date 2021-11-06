MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Newly crowned Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippines continued its hot streak of international pageants as Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania on Friday (early morning of Saturday in Philippines).

This gave the Philippines a back-to-back pageant victory, after Philippine bet Cinderella Obeñita was proclaimed Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt last week.

Montagne, who bested 40 other candidates, is the second Filipino to take home the Miss Globe crown after Ann Colins in 2015.

The 28-year old is is a commercial model and professional host, and has also worked as a magazine writer.

Here are some of her photos:

Maureen Montagne is crowned Miss Globe 2021. Photo from Miss Globe's Instagram page Maureen Montagne is crowned Miss Globe 2021. With her are (from left) Canada’s Hailey Hamelin-Wilson, Venezuela’s Jhosskaren Smiller Carrizo Orozco, Nigeria’s Esther Ogechi Gabriel, and Turkey’s Melike Bali. Photo from Miss Globe's Instagram page Maureen Montagne is crowned Miss Globe 2021. Photo from Miss Globe's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Montagne with Malaysia’s Malveen Kaur. Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Miss Globe's Facebook page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Montagne with Malaysia’s Malveen Kaur. Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page Photo from Maureen Montagne's Instagram page